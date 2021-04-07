 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion University Women’s Golf: VanLeer’s Big Day Leads Golden Eagles to Fifth-Place Finish at West Chester

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

_vanleer01 (1)WEST CHESTER, Pa. – Senior Morgan VanLeer made a huge jump up on the leaderboard on the second day of the Dr. Edwin Cottrell Invitational on Tuesday, finishing in the top-10 and leading Clarion to a fifth-place finish at Penn Oaks Golf Club.

Results

The Golden Eagles finished with a two-day team score of 773, ranking them ahead of PSAC rivals East Stroudsburg and Shepherd as well as Dominican.

VanLeer started the day in 15th place but jumped all the way to a tie for ninth with an eight-stroke improvement on the previous round. She carded a round of 86 on Tuesday, the fifth-best round of any player and the top mark among her Golden Eagle teammates. That gave VanLeer a two-day score of 180.

Freshman Sylvia Stibley concluded her first collegiate competition with a top-20 finish, shooting a 103 on Tuesday to tie for 20th place in the field. Just behind her was classmate Samantha Huth, who shot an even 100 for a two-day score of 197 and a 23rd-place finish. Taylor Galigher rounded out Clarion’s scoring quartet with a 207, good for 31st place.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.