Clarion University Women’s Golf: VanLeer’s Big Day Leads Golden Eagles to Fifth-Place Finish at West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Pa. – Senior Morgan VanLeer made a huge jump up on the leaderboard on the second day of the Dr. Edwin Cottrell Invitational on Tuesday, finishing in the top-10 and leading Clarion to a fifth-place finish at Penn Oaks Golf Club.

Results

The Golden Eagles finished with a two-day team score of 773, ranking them ahead of PSAC rivals East Stroudsburg and Shepherd as well as Dominican.

VanLeer started the day in 15th place but jumped all the way to a tie for ninth with an eight-stroke improvement on the previous round. She carded a round of 86 on Tuesday, the fifth-best round of any player and the top mark among her Golden Eagle teammates. That gave VanLeer a two-day score of 180.

Freshman Sylvia Stibley concluded her first collegiate competition with a top-20 finish, shooting a 103 on Tuesday to tie for 20th place in the field. Just behind her was classmate Samantha Huth, who shot an even 100 for a two-day score of 197 and a 23rd-place finish. Taylor Galigher rounded out Clarion’s scoring quartet with a 207, good for 31st place.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University.

