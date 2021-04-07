Decade of Experience Helps Pave Way for Local Man’s Business Venture

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A decade of practical experience led one local man to create his own small business, offering pavement sealing services.

Nick Neil grew up in the Brookville area and then spent nearly ten years living in Clarion before heading back to Jefferson County.

He spent the last decade working for a company doing pavement sealing, with seven of those years running his own crew for the company.

“With that experience and knowing what I’m doing, I decided it was time to start my own business,” Neil told exploreClarion.com.

“My grandfather was a business owner in Brookville, and I’m trying to kind of grow into those shoes. I always wanted to have my own business.”

Neil opened his own business in Brookville, named Neil Seal, in early 2021.

According to Neil, while his business location is in Jefferson County, he plans to offer his services all around the local area and beyond, traveling from Erie to Pittsburgh and even as far to the east as State College.

Neil Seal offers sealing services for any paved surface, from driveways to parking lots, to prevent water from getting into cracks and freezing.

“It can make the surface last a lot longer,” he noted.

He can also do repairs, patch potholes, and add stripes to parking lots after they are sealed.

One thing Neil is enjoying about having his own business is that it allows him to spend time getting to know the customers he’s working for.

“I really like the customer interaction I get now.”

Neil Seal can be contacted via email at [email protected] or by phone at 814-715-9119.

