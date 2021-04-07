 

Douglas Wayne Underwood

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 @ 08:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-dADNHyYnG5ygO02uDouglas Wayne Underwood, 64, of Rimersburg, PA, formerly of Danbury, Conn. passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2021 at his home.

He was born on Jan. 20, 1957 in Harlingen, TX, to Wilma Edwinna (Rennaker) and Archie Rhea Underwood, Jr.

Douglas married his high school sweet heart Eileen Wintle in 1977. He attended the Texas Christian University and he proudly served in the U.S. Army as an Airborne Ranger with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a licensed pilot and enjoyed flying planes and riding his motorcycle.

Doug was extremely well versed in war history and was an avid chess player. He loved the Cleveland Browns, the Texas Longhorns, fly fishing, and woodworking.

His memory will be cherished by his sister, Betty E. Underwood Kaufman of Burgettstown, PA; two nephews, Leonard and Lukus Monette and five great nephews and nieces.

Douglas was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Heather Ann Underwood; and a sister, Doris Underwood.

Services will be held privately.

Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery, New Fairfield, Conn.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Doug’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.


