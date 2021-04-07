Featured Local Job: Custodial/Maintenance Position

Redbank Valley School District is accepting applications for an 8-hour, 12-month custodial/maintenance position.

Starting wage is $12.00/hour.

Applicants must have skills and abilities to perform minor and general maintenance.

Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest, resume, and current clearances to Dr. John Mastillo, Superintendent, Redbank Valley School District, 920 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

Questions can be addressed via email at [email protected]

Applications accepted until positions are filled.

E.O.E.

