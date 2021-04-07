 

Featured Local Job: Two Part-Time Positions at Clarion Area Agency on Aging

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 @ 10:04 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

The Clarion Area Agency on Aging is currently hiring for two part-time positions at their Clarion County Senior Centers.

SENIOR CENTER MANAGER-Rimersburg Center
Rimersburg Center, 7363 Route 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Starting rate: $10.50/hour

Benefits Include: Employee Assistance Program, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, and Retirement Plan.
 
Responsibilities include:
 

  • Networking with local organizations to help in the planning and implementation of health, educational, recreational, socialization programs and activities at the center and in the local community.
  • Promote and develop center growth and health and wellness activities, programs, and screenings.
  • Coordinate with the Senior Center Services Director in the planning, scheduling, and implementation of all center programs, activities, and projects.
  • Provide nutrition and center services to older adults through congregate meal program and packing and/or delivering home-delivered meals.
  • Assists seniors in getting health service information, transportation, and shopping assistance.
  • Assists center council fundraising committee to develop and implement fundraising projects and increase contributions to comply with AAA fundraising plan.
  • Some local travel is required for meetings.

Qualifications:
High school diploma or GED; valid PA driver’s license; six month’s experience in food service preferred; serve safe trained preferred.
 
 
SENIOR CENTER ASSISTANT-Main Street Center
Main Street Center, 516 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Starting rate: $8.50/hour

Benefits Include: Employee Assistance Program, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, and Retirement Plan.

Responsibilities Include:

  • Assist the center manager and volunteers to pack and/or deliver home-delivered meals and serve congregate meals.
  • Assist the Center Manager and volunteers to maintain the cleanliness of the center
  • In the absence of the Center Manager, the center assistant will be responsible for all daily required duties of the center.
  • Assist the Center Manager with program activities and interaction with center volunteers and participants.

Qualifications:
High school diploma or GED; valid PA driver’s license; six month’s experience in food service preferred; serve safe trained preferred.

Interested applicants can send resume to [email protected] or 16 Venture Lane, Clarion, PA 16214.


