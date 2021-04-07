Featured Local Job: Two Part-Time Positions at Clarion Area Agency on Aging

The Clarion Area Agency on Aging is currently hiring for two part-time positions at their Clarion County Senior Centers.

SENIOR CENTER MANAGER-Rimersburg Center

Rimersburg Center, 7363 Route 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Starting rate: $10.50/hour

Benefits Include: Employee Assistance Program, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, and Retirement Plan.



Responsibilities include:



Networking with local organizations to help in the planning and implementation of health, educational, recreational, socialization programs and activities at the center and in the local community.

Promote and develop center growth and health and wellness activities, programs, and screenings.

Coordinate with the Senior Center Services Director in the planning, scheduling, and implementation of all center programs, activities, and projects.

Provide nutrition and center services to older adults through congregate meal program and packing and/or delivering home-delivered meals.

Assists seniors in getting health service information, transportation, and shopping assistance.

Assists center council fundraising committee to develop and implement fundraising projects and increase contributions to comply with AAA fundraising plan.

Some local travel is required for meetings.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or GED; valid PA driver’s license; six month’s experience in food service preferred; serve safe trained preferred.





SENIOR CENTER ASSISTANT-Main Street Center

Main Street Center, 516 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Starting rate: $8.50/hour

Benefits Include: Employee Assistance Program, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, and Retirement Plan.

Responsibilities Include:

Assist the center manager and volunteers to pack and/or deliver home-delivered meals and serve congregate meals.

Assist the Center Manager and volunteers to maintain the cleanliness of the center

In the absence of the Center Manager, the center assistant will be responsible for all daily required duties of the center.

Assist the Center Manager with program activities and interaction with center volunteers and participants.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or GED; valid PA driver’s license; six month’s experience in food service preferred; serve safe trained preferred.

Interested applicants can send resume to [email protected] or 16 Venture Lane, Clarion, PA 16214.

