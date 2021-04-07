Kathleen R. Fry, 75, of Franklin (Cranberry Township), died peacefully at her home Tuesday morning, April 6, 2021 following a period of declining health.

She was born in Oil City on July 4, 1945 to the late Harold Lewis and Kathryn (Heffner) Moore.

She was a 1964 graduate of Cranberry High School.

Mrs. Fry taught Sunday School for many years at the Church of the Nazarene in Oil City. She also served on mission committees for the church. Mrs. Fry most recently attended the Grace Baptist Church in Seneca.

Kathleen enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. She was a dedicated homemaker.

She was married in the Calvary United Brethren Church in Oil City on July 15, 1967 to Charles Jackson Fry, and he survives.

Also surviving are two children, Charles Jackson Lee Fry and his fiancé Jona Mrozek of Grove City, and Charlayne Renee Osborn and her husband, Rev. Robert Osborn of Ebensburg, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Charles Murry Himmelein and Monica Sinclair Himmelein, both of Shallotte, North Carolina, and Caleb Louis Osborn and Issac Vaughn Osburn, both of Ebensburg; two sisters, Karen Lee Shontz of Erie and Rebecca Grace Johnson of Humble, Texas; two brothers, David Lewis Moore of Grove City and Ralph Rodney Moore of Naperville, Illinois. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, Harold and Kathryn Moore, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Vaughn and Wilda Moore, and her maternal grandparents, John and Grace Heffner.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 10th at 11 a.m. in Grace Baptist Church (Rte. 257 & Ranch Street in Seneca). Pastor Glenn Miller will officiate the service, assisted by Rev. Rob Osborn and Rev. William Shontz, Jr.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township. To express online condolences to Kathleen’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

