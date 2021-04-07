Local Autism Tough Foundation Celebrating Autism Awareness Month

KNOX, Pa. – Autism Tough Foundation is ready to celebrate Autism Awareness Month in April.

(Photo: At this year’s special sensory free Easter Egg Hunt in Knox. Photo courtesy of Autism Tough Foundation.)

Autism Tough Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Knox that services children and adults with special needs who either reside or attend a school in Clarion or Venango Counties.

Autism Tough Foundation also strives to raise awareness and acceptance in local communities for those with Autism and other disabilities.

In light of this raising of awareness, Autism Tough Foundation is reminding the community that April is Autism Awareness Month.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges. There is often nothing about how people with ASD look that sets them apart from other people.

Individuals with ASD may communicate, interact, behave, and learn in ways that are different from most others. The learning, thinking, and problem-solving abilities of people with ASD can range from gifted to severely challenged. Some people with ASD need a lot of help in their daily lives; others need less.

As of March 2020, CDC reports that the prevalence rate is one in 54 children are diagnosed with ASD, and while ASD occurs in all racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic groups, it is about four times more common among boys than girls.

People with ASD often have problems with social, emotional, and communication skills. They might repeat certain behaviors and might not want change in their daily activities. Many people with ASD also have different ways of learning, paying attention, or reacting to things and their environment.

More information about ASD and how you can help bring awareness through inclusion, acceptance, and action can be found on the Autism Tough Foundation Facebook page.

