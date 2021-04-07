Clarion Borough Updates Traffic Ordinances, Moves Forward on Purchase of New Police Vehicle

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Public safety and police matters took up a large portion of the agenda at Tuesday evening’s Clarion Borough Council meeting.

The council unanimously approved the advertisement of an ordinance amending the borough’s traffic ordinances.

According to council member Ben Aaron, one of the main reasons for the change has to do with the moving of parking meters within the borough.

Aaron noted that the pay station at the parking lot on Liberty Street, which was given to the borough as a “demo” item, is no longer functional. Parts to fix the pay station are not available, so the borough has opted to move parking meters from some residential streets, including parts of Liberty Street and Sixth Avenue, to the lot on Liberty Street.

Other changes include adding two handicap accessible spaces to the Liberty Street municipal lot and another handicap accessible space on Main Street, west of Fifth Avenue, and the addition of a parking-by-permit only area on the east side of Center Place from Madison Road to Liberty Street.

The ordinance is also being amended to officially include the stop signs on George Road at its intersection with Eighth Avenue, which have been in place for some time but were not previously noted in the ordinance.

New Police Vehicle

The council also approved several measures to move forward on the purchase of a new police vehicle.

Council members voted unanimously to give permission to purchase two in-car computers from Patrol PC in the amount of $9,048.00 (with one computer paid for by a grant and the other paid for as part of the overall vehicle loan).

Council members also voted to give permission for the purchase of lights, siren, middle console, installation of radio, computer, and camera from Valero Service Inc. for $8,046.00 and the purchase of graphics for the vehicle from Clark Vinyl Graphics in the amount of $1,175.00.

Aaron noted the public safety committee is looking at the results of bank proposals for the vehicle loan, which will include the 2021 Dodge Charger, as well as the previously mentioned equipment, for a loan total of $42,252.00 and a term of 36 months.

Along with purchases related to the new vehicle, the council also gave permission to advertise for sealed bids for the recently retired 2010 Police Cruiser.

In other Clarion Borough business:

– Permission was also given to advertise for a full-time police officer eligibility list in the hopes of being able to hire another full-time officer this year, as the department has been operating shorthanded since 2019.

– The department will also be getting some new computer equipment, as the council voted to approve the purchase of a new “informant” server for $11,844.00 from Computer Support & Associates to replace a server that Chief Peck noted has been in need of an upgrade for some time.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.