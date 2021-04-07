Clarion Borough Announces Leaf Collection, Spring Clean-Up Day

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough has announced four upcoming leaf-collection days, as well as a spring clean-up day.

Clarion Borough leaf pick-up will take place on Monday, April 26, and Tuesday, April 27, and Monday, May 3, and Tuesday, May 4.

All leaves must be at the curbside by 7:00 a.m.

NOTE: This is for leaves only, NO limbs or brush. Please do NOT place leaves in bags.

Clarion Borough Clean-up Day will be held on Saturday, May 15.

The collection will begin at 6:30 a.m. and run through 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Borough Public Works Department located at 1148 Veterans Drive. There will be dumpsters at the Public Works Department.

Businesses are included, and items must be brought to the Public Works Department for disposal, as well. Items will be removed promptly at 11:30 a.m.

Individuals must wear masks for their own safety, as well as the safety of employees.

Individuals are asked to stay in their vehicles.

Proof of residence will be required and can include a driver’s license or tax bill.

The following items will NOT be accepted:

– NO items containing Freon. This includes freezers, refrigerators, air conditioners, and de-humidifiers.

– NO concrete products and construction materials.

– NO tires

– NO batteries

– NO paint cans unless they are empty and dry with lid off

– NO buckets with unidentified materials

– NO household garbage

– NO brush or yard waste

– NO chemicals

– NO electronic items such as cell phones, TVs, computers. This is due to a change in PA law requiring these items to be recycled.

If you are in doubt about an item, please contact the Public Works Department prior to Clean-up Day at 814-226-6721 or call the Clarion Borough office at 814-226-7707.

