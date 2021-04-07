Police Investigating Indecent Assault of Child in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating the alleged indecent assault of a child in Clarion Township.

State police recently received a report of suspected child abuse involving the indecent assault of a seven-year-old female victim from Strattanville.

According to police, the alleged assault occurred sometime between May 1, 2020, and September 1, 2020.

Police say the incident occurred at a location on Ridge Avenue in Clarion Township.

The investigation is ongoing.

