Police: Jefferson County Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Children

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Felony charges have been filed against a Brookville man who is accused of threatening to kill his children.

Court documents indicate the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Vincenzo G. Giambanco following an investigation into a report of terroristic threats.

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:43 p.m. on March 24, Brookville Borough Police Chief Vince Markle had been provided information from Jefferson County Children and Youth Services (CYS) that showed the alleged threats. Chief Markle then viewed video footage, audio recordings, and photographs of conversations with a man identified as Vincenzo Giambanco.

The complaint notes Giambanco has a total of six children who reside in his home.

According to the complaint, a review of the files found that Giambanco threatened the lives of the six children, allegedly stating, “Once I killed one, I might as well kill them all. That’s exactly what I’ll do.”

The complaint states one of the video files showed a young child crying, with Giambanco’s voice in the background stating, “crack your cranium if you don’t get her to stop crying.”

Following the review of the files, Giambanco was taken into custody and interviewed.

According to the complaint, Giambanco told police he didn’t remember saying those things but admitted that he fights with a known individual in the household “every other day.” He also told police he “hates” the known individual and that they “only live together for the children.”

He told police that he “has a tendency to exaggerate” or vocalize his feelings, but he “does not intend harm,” the complaint states.

Giambanco also admitted he shows interest in serial killers and their crimes but has “no intentions of harming anyone himself.” However, he also stated he would like the known individual to “die from cancer,” according to the complaint.

The complaint states that the known individual was also interviewed but was reluctant to share information.

Giambanco was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 6:45 a.m. on March 25, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

Unable to post $100,000.00 (10%) monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jai.

He was released on March 26, on a surety posted by a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on May 4, with Judge Bazylak presiding.

