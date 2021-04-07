 

Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 68

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsMADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 68 on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the accident happened around 4:01 p.m. on Friday, April 2, on State Route 68 in front of New Athens Church of God, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say 37-year-old Kayti L. Reitler, of Sligo, was operating a 2006 Suzuki Aerio, pulling into the northbound lane to attempt to pass two vehicles, when one of the vehicles, a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier, operated by 18-year-old Caitlyn O. Buchanan, of Rimersburg, proceeded to make a left turn. Reitler’s vehicle then struck the driver’s side of Buchanan’s vehicle and continued to travel into a grassy field where it came to a final rest.

Reitler and her passenger, identified as 38-year-old Devon S. Thorpe, of Sligo, and Buchanan and her passenger, identified as a 15-year-old female from Rimersburg, were all using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

Reitler was cited for a passing violation.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.


