Redbank Valley Baseball Tops A-C Valley: April 6 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

April 6 scores and recaps.

(Photo by: Ed Baumcratz)

Softball Recaps

Karns City 14, Redbank Valley 0 (5 Innings)

A monster game by Ashley Fox led Karns City (2-1) to a 14-0 blowout win over Redbank Valley. Fox went 4-for-4 on the evening with two home runs, two triples, and eight total RBI. Marra Patton and Garrah Milochik each went 3-for-4 with a double for the Gremlins. Megan Whitmire and Patton kept Redbank Valley at bay from the circle, pitching a combined five innings and conceding only two hits. The Gremlins were relentless, scoring 10 runs in the first three innings to quickly take charge and secure the mercy-rule win.

Moniteau 24, Union 1 (5 Innings)

An 11-run fifth inning highlighted Moniteau’s big 24-1 win over Union. Courtney Stewart topped Moniteau, hitting for the cycle during her four-hit outing. Emma Covert also had four hits for Moniteau, including a home run and a double. Moniteau had 20 hits and 13 walks, putting together a dominant offensive performance.

Stewart also had a solid game inside the circle, giving up two hits and a run in 5 innings of work. Moniteau led 12-0 before the fifth, scoring eight runs in the first two innings.

Clarion Area 11, C-L 10

In a game full of offense, it turned out to be a fine defensive play that decided an 11-10 Clarion Area victory over Clarion-Limestone on Tuesday afternoon at the C-L Sports Complex in Strattanville.

The two teams combined for 21 runs and 25 hits for the game.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, after a pair of strikeouts, leadoff hitter Frances Milliron reached an error when her grounder to shortstop was misplayed. Milliron then reached second on a wild pitch. Abby Himes then drew a walk. After a Clarion conference with their whole team at the pitcher’s circle, Kendall Dunn beat out a slow grounder to third, but first baseman Payton Simko fired a strike to catcher Jordan Best who tagged Milliron to end the game.

Baseball Recaps

Keystone 4, A-C Valley 1

A three-run sixth inning gave Keystone (1-0) a decisive late lead in their 4-1 win over A-C Valley (1-1). A Nate Gutonski walk and a pair of singles from Seth Apel and Tye Elder brought in the first two runs of the frame, and a Logan Sell single scored the third run of the inning to set the final score. Before Keystone’s rally, both teams got on the board in the fifth. Aidan Sell got Keystone on the board first with a solo home run, and Ryan Cooper batted in Broc Weigle for A-C Valley’s first run of the contest.

Aidan Sell led Keystone at the dish, going 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk. Edler pitched a fantastic game for the Panthers, pitching five innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts to receive the win. Gutonski got the save for Keystone, pitching the final two innings, allowing no runs, and striking out four.

Broc Weigle went 2-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases for A-C Valley. Weigle also pitched six innings for the Falcons, conceding four runs and striking out 14. Cooper struck out the side for A-C Valley in the top half of the seventh.

Redbank Valley 6, Karns City 4

The Redbank Valley Bulldogs hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to prevail over Karns City, 6-4. Bryson Bain, Hudson Martz, and Kobe Bonanno each went yard in the opening frame, allowing the Bulldogs to hop out to a 3-0 lead. The Gremlins would battle back with two in the fourth, with a Mallick Metcalfe home run and Grossman double producing the pair of runs. After Redbank Valley opened up the lead to 5-2 in the fifth, Karns City responded with a pair of their own in the top of the sixth. An insurance run in the bottom half of the frame put the Bulldogs up 6-4, shutting down the Gremlins in the seventh to seal the deal.

Bonanno went 2-for-3 for the Bulldogs with a home run, while Jimmy Gundlach had a three-hit game with a double. Bain, Martz, and Tate Minich each pitched well for Redbank Valley, with Bain securing the win with four innings of two-run ball and Minich snagging the save with a scoreless seventh.

Metcalfe led Karns City, going 3-for-3 with a home run. Sherwin was saddled with the loss for the Gremlins, pitching five innings and giving up six runs.

C-L 9, Clarion Area 5

With the game tied at 5-5 through the top of the sixth inning, Clarion-Limestone scored four times in the bottom of the inning to come away with a 9-5 victory over rival Clarion Area on Tuesday afternoon at the C-L Sports Complex.

C-L (1-1) pounded out 12 hits for the game, with Bryson Huwar leading the way with three hits and two RBI’s, including a double. Hayden Callen and Nick Aaron each added a pair of hits, with Aaron driving in two runs and Callen one. Jordan Hesdon, Tommy Smith, Ryan Hummell, Brady Fowkes, and Jake Smith all added one hit, with Tommy Smith hitting a triple. Fowkes and Corbin Coulson each drove in a run.

