Say What?!: Sealed Copy of ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Reaches Record Price at Auction

DALLAS, Texas – A sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. for the original Nintendo Entertainment System recently sold for $660,000.00 at auction.

(Photo courtesy of Heritage Auctions)

Dallas-based Heritage Auctions sold the game during their Comics & Comic Art Auction.

