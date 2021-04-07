State Police Calls: Burglary Investigation, Theft of Street Signs, Fistfight Over Hot Pan

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Burglary in Piney Township

On March 7, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a burglary at a location on Huckleberry Ridge Road in Piney Township, Clarion County.

Police say the burglary occurred sometime between February 14 and March 7.

The victims are listed as a 50-year-old Clarion man and a 46-year-old Sligo woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft in Strattanville Borough

On March 17, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into the theft of two street signs in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say signs for Jackson Street and Main Street, valued at $150.00, were stolen on Virgin Alley in Strattanville.

Assault in Knox Township

On April 4, Clarion-based State Police were notified that an assault had taken place at a location on Pine Lane in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say it was reported that 52-year-old Robert Cosner, of Lucinda, and 22-year-old Timothy Guthrie, of Vowinkel, got into a fistfight over a hot pan being placed on a cooler.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.