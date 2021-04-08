A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers after 9pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.