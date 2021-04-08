Birthday Wishes: Pamela McHenry Celebrates 50th Birthday!

A Birthday Wish brought to you by The Haskell House.

Happy 50th Birthday, Pamela McHenry!

Pamela is celebrating her birthday today, Thursday, April 8.

“Happy 50th birthday, mom! You have given us so many amazing experiences from the very moment you granted us life, and continue giving us the very best memories a child could ask for. We are so proud of you and can’t wait to celebrate with you this weekend!!! Thank you for always being a supportive, compassionate, and adventurous cool mom!! We love you!”

Submitted by Kiersten & Danielle

To submit a birthday announcement, email [email protected]

Birthday Announcements are a free service brought to you by The Haskell House.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.