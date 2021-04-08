 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Bulldogs Baseball Blasts Through Union

Thursday, April 8, 2021 @ 08:04 PM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Bonanno_Redbank BaseballNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Redbank Valley put together a solid team display to top visiting Union, 10-0 in five innings.

The Bulldogs started the game hot, scoring six runs in the opening frame to take control of the contest. Redbank Valley finished the game with 12 hits and no errors while only allowing four baserunners in a clean performance. Hudson Martz, Jimmy Gundlach, and Ty Hetrick each had multi-hit games for the Bulldogs, and Cam Wagner hit a three-run home run to lead the Bulldogs with three RBI.

The Bulldogs put their first seven runners on base in the first inning, with Kobe Bonanno and Gundlach each producing RBI singles to get the Bulldogs on the board, 3-0. A three-run bomb off the bat of Wagner boosted the Bulldogs’ lead to 6-0, forcing a pitching change out of Union. Brock Jordan would finish the inning well for Union, retiring three straight after allowing a hit, keeping the deficit at six.

The Bulldogs would push runs across in the second and third innings, with Gundlach driving in a run with a single in the second and Tate Minich connecting for a run-scoring single of his own in the third. The Bulldogs would score two more runs in the fifth to put the game away, with Jeff Douglas smashing a double to drive in the 10th and final run.

The Bulldogs were solid in the field and on the mound, and the outfield made several fantastic plays in the win.

“We were looking to make every routine play, but we [also] made a couple of really nice plays,” said Redbank Valley manager Craig Hibell.

Owen Clouse and Issac Park each made diving catches to keep Union off the board, while the infield flawlessly handled their fielding opportunities. Cam Wagner had a good game on the bump for the Bulldogs, tossing four innings of scoreless seven strikeout ball. Ty Carrier pitched a scoreless fifth for Redbank Valley.

Wagner_Redbank Baseball
Wagner on the mound

The win moves the Bulldogs to 3-0, while Union still searches for their first win of 2021.

View the full interview with Redbank Valley manager Craig Hibell:


