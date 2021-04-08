Carolyn B. Brown (nee Brooks), passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at her residence in Collinsville surrounded by family after gallantly fighting COPD, Alzheimer’s disease, and lung cancer.

Carolyn was born February 21, 1940 at the home of her grandmother in Murphysboro, IL to Curtis L. and M. Aileen Brooks (nee Ellis). She graduated from Cahokia High School in 1958 and went on to further her education at Belleville Area College and Parks College of St. Louis University. She married H. Douglas Brown at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in East St. Louis on June 20, 1964.

Carolyn started her career as a secretary for several St. Louis companies including a position as executive secretary with Hellmuth, Obata, and Kassabaum. She then went on to travel industry as an agent with Famous Barr Travel and later as a manager for Rosenbluth Travel. In 1993 Carolyn began with clerical work on a temporary basis at Pyr-Tech, Inc. in Collinsville. She retired from there after 18 years as office manager.

She was a past president of the Collinsville Business and Professional Women’s Club for the 1982-83 term.



She enjoyed spending her summers hiking and canoeing at the family cottage, Brown Gables, in Rockmere, Venango County, PA. Carolyn’s travels included cruises to Bermuda, Alaska, and the Caribbean with family and friends. She also visited Hawaii, The UK, France, Switzerland, Tahiti, Bora Bora, and Spain. A highlight in her life was when she was invited on stage at the Fox Theater to dance with Liberace.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Terrie Lynn Brown; and grandson, Eric M. Bird; and her father, Curtis L. Brooks.

Surviving are her husband, H. Douglas Brown; children: Randall C. (John Martinelli) Brown of St. Louis, MO and Cynthia K. (Ben) Bodimer of Emlenton, PA; four grandchildren: Ben (Tara Dittman) Bodimer of St. Jacob, IL, Zachary Sarrach of Emlenton, PA, Kyle Bird and Dylan Bird both of Collinsville, IL; four great-grandchildren: Tatum Bodimer and Benjamin III of St. Jacob, IL, Caden Bird of Summerville, SC and Braxton Bird of IL; her 99-year old mother, Aileen Brooks; two sisters: Kay DuVall and Diana (Tom Kanzler) Brooks all of Collinsville, IL; and extended family, Dave and Marge Crockarell of Edwardsville, IL.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Vitas Hospice especially Roxanna Johnson, Val Willis, and Dawson Miller for their excellent care and compassion.

Visitation will be 4pm to 7pm on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks are required to be worn.

Funeral service will be at 1pm on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the funeral home with Rev. Dawson Miller officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.

Memorials may be made to the Oil City Boat Club, the Alzheimer’s Association, or the American Cancer Society and will be received at the visitation or can be mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, Il 62062.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com

