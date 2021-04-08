Clarion Baseball Secures First Win in Dominant Display

CRANBERRY, Pa. – A fantastic outing by Ryan Alston and a big night at the dish from Cole Slaugenhoup delivered Clarion their first win of the season, ousting Cranberry 12-1 in six innings.

Alston pitched five innings, surrendering a lone unearned run and four hits while striking out four to nab the win. Alston also had a hot night at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two walks. Slaugenhoup paced the Bobcats at the plate, going 4-for-5 with five RBI for Clarion, including a fourth-inning home run.

Clarion started off hot, scoring four runs in the top of the opening frame courtesy of four singles and a hit-by-pitch. Alston, Slaugenhoup, and Cameron Lapinto each drove in runs in the frame. The Berries would score their lone run in the bottom half of the inning, with Austin Shoup scoring after taking a walk to get on base. The Bobcats would expand their lead with one run in the second and two runs in the fourth inning, with all three runs driven in by Slaugenhoup.

Alston kept the Berries at bay in the middle innings, locating a crafty fastball to keep the opposing hitters off-balance. Cranberry navigated their way out of trouble in the third and fifth innings, getting clutch outs to twice strand the bases loaded. Clarion pulled away in the sixth, scoring five runs on four hits and four free passes. The inning was highlighted by a run-scoring double by Dawson Smail, who went 2-for-2 on the evening.

Daunte Girvan pitched a scoreless sixth for Clarion to secure the 12-1 victory. Kenny Lavrich was saddled with the loss for Cranberry, pitching two innings and giving up four earned runs.

