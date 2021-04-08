Clarion Borough Council: ‘We Have Not Given Up on the Pool.’

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Despite some difficulties with getting the pool up and running this season, Clarion Borough council members have not given up yet.

Borough council member Rachel Roberts reported that while the borough had received a letter from the Clarion County YMCA stating the YMCA will not be renewing their management agreement for the Clarion Borough Municipal pool this year, that does not mean the pool will not open.

“We have not given up on the pool,” Roberts stated. “We have not made any decision.”

Roberts noted borough council members have reached out to pool management companies in hopes of finding someone else to manage the pool this season.

“It is very important that it stay open to have a place for kids and families to go throughout the summer.”

Council member Ben Aaron agreed, stating that he was also disappointed with circulating rumors that without the YMCA, there was no hope of opening the pool this year.

“Our kids and the community deserve better than that.”

Aaron reported he had researched pool management companies in western Pennsylvania and reached out to several. However, there was only one that he could find that was willing to service a pool in our area.

The company, USA Pool Management, operates pools from Philadelphia and Harrisburg through Pittsburgh and was willing to send a proposal for the management of the Clarion Borough Municipal Pool.

The proposed contract would include everything from the advertisement of the pool to staff recruitment, interviewing, hiring, certification and training, scheduling, and daily operations, as well as payroll, water safety, risk management, and audits.

The proposed rate is $26,530.00 for the season, with the pool operating seven days per week, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

According to Aaron, the proposal would need to be considered soon, as the company likes to have 90 days to set up, especially their first year operating a facility. He also noted the company would be hiring locally for employees to run the pool.

Aaron then made a motion that the recreation committee be given permission to negotiate a contract, contingent on the pool being found to be in usable condition, with the contract not to exceed the quoted rate.

Council member Brenda Sanders Dede stated she would prefer to have more than one quote for the price of management for the season, but Aaron said he was unable to locate any other pool management companies willing to operate a pool in Clarion.

Council president Carol Lapinto voiced her support for opening further negotiations with USA Pool Management to manage the pool this season.

“I think it’s something we need to pursue,” Lapinto stated.

The council passed Aaron’s motion, giving the recreation committee permission to handle the negotiations, in a six to one vote, with Brenda Sanders Dede voting against the motion.

