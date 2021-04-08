 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Stuffed Poblanos

Thursday, April 8, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Calling all spice lovers to prepare these tangy poblanos!

Ingredients

1/2 pound Italian turkey sausage links, casings removed
1/2 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

1 package (8.8 ounces) ready-to-serve Spanish rice
4 large poblano peppers
1 cup enchilada sauce
1/2 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend
Minced fresh cilantro, optional

Directions

-Preheat broiler. In a large skillet, cook turkey and beef over medium heat until no longer pink, 5-7 minutes, breaking into crumbles; drain.

-Prepare rice according to package directions. Add rice to meat mixture.

-Cut peppers lengthwise in half; remove seeds. Place on a foil-lined 15x10x1-in. baking pan, cut side down. Broil 4 in. from heat until skins blister, about 5 minutes. With tongs, turn peppers.

-Fill with turkey mixture; top with enchilada sauce and sprinkle with cheese. Broil until cheese is melted, 1-2 minutes longer. If desired, top with cilantro.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


