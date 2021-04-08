Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Stuffed Poblanos

Calling all spice lovers to prepare these tangy poblanos!

Ingredients

1/2 pound Italian turkey sausage links, casings removed

1/2 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)



1 package (8.8 ounces) ready-to-serve Spanish rice4 large poblano peppers1 cup enchilada sauce1/2 cup shredded Mexican cheese blendMinced fresh cilantro, optional

Directions

-Preheat broiler. In a large skillet, cook turkey and beef over medium heat until no longer pink, 5-7 minutes, breaking into crumbles; drain.

-Prepare rice according to package directions. Add rice to meat mixture.

-Cut peppers lengthwise in half; remove seeds. Place on a foil-lined 15x10x1-in. baking pan, cut side down. Broil 4 in. from heat until skins blister, about 5 minutes. With tongs, turn peppers.

-Fill with turkey mixture; top with enchilada sauce and sprinkle with cheese. Broil until cheese is melted, 1-2 minutes longer. If desired, top with cilantro.

