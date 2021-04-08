Clarion Rotary Hears Presentation by Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the American Rabbit Breeders Association

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – During the Clarion Rotary weekly meeting at the Clarion YMCA on Monday, April 5, Rotarians were treated to a presentation by Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the American Rabbit Breeders Association (ARBA).

The ARBA Headquarters and International Museum is now located at Wentlings Corners in Knox in the former Countryside Crafts historical house.

Stewart brought two rabbits with him, a Polish rabbit named “Cuddles” that ironically can bite you, and an Angora rabbit named “Pretty Girl.”

The Polish rabbit is to look like a porcelain figurine, and they are bred for their distinguishing characteristics and trained as well for competition.

The Angora rabbit he brought is used for just that, angora. The rabbit has about five months’ worth of coat that is sheered like a sheep and then grows back. If you purchase clothing made from angora, its from this style of rabbit. “Pretty Girl” can be sheared two to three times per year, and the fur can be quite lucrative.

The 4-H Club is where Stewart got his start, and he is actively working with area youth in 4-H to breed rabbits. As an A-C Valley graduate, Stewart has worked decades in the industry and travels internationally to many different conventions. The U.S. conventions are so large that in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Farm Show and Expo Center in Harrisburg is the only facility large enough to host the convention.

Clarion Rotary meets on Mondays at the Clarion YMCA at noon and is treated to different speakers from a wide range of topics.

To learn more about Clarion Rotary, visit www.clarionrotary.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.