Coroner IDs Man Killed in Brush Fire in Venango County

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The man who was killed in an out-of-control brush fire in Sugarcreek Borough on Tuesday has been identified.

According to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, the victim was identified as Edwin Geer, 72, of South Carolina.

Rugh said Geer was the owner of the property where the fire took place, and he had been in the area for the Easter holiday.

According to Rugh, the cause of death is still pending further test results.

The fire occurred around 2:49 p.m. on April 6.

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, the initial call reported a brush fire on Lockwood Lane in Sugarcreek Borough along the border with Two Mile Run County Park.

Fire companies from Rocky Grove, Pinegrove, Cornplanter, Chapmanville, Seneca, Clintonville, Utica, Polk, Sandy Creek, Cherrytree, Cooperstown, Rouseville, Oakland, and Reno were dispatched to the scene.

Community Ambulance Service, Venango County Emergency Management Agency, and the Venango County Sheriff’s Office were also dispatched to the scene.

Franklin-based State Police responded to the scene of the fire around 4:13 p.m.

Police say their investigation found that the victim had started four small brush fires in a field behind his family farm.

According to police, the fires then grew large and started to spread in the field and woods, where the victim was unable to control the burning of leaves, sticks, and other debris.

The victim then sustained fatal injuries from the fire and the smoke present.

Police say the incident is currently being investigated as accidental.

The scene was cleared around 9:59 p.m.

Randolph Volunteer Fire Department 18 also assisted at the scene.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.