Featured Local Job: Paraprofessional

There are two (2) paraprofessional positions available immediately, and one (1) paraprofessional position will be available at the beginning of the 2021-22 School Year at the Keystone School District

Interested candidates should send Letter of Interest, Resume, Certificate, Current Act 34, 114, 151, and 168 Clearances and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District



451 Huston AvenueKnox, PA 16232

Deadline: April 30, 2021 or Until Position is Filled

