Justin Charles Zacherl, 32, of Seneca, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at his home.

He was born in Oil City on August 12, 1988 to Sally Jo (French) and the late Steven Charles Zacherl.

Justin enjoyed spending time with his children, riding four-wheelers, and hunting.

He was employed as a welder for Witherup Fabrication & Erection in Kennerdell, and Welding Technologies in Franklin.

He was married on March 20, 2015 to the former Ashley Marie (Arlington), and she survives. Also surviving are their two children: Ethan Charles Zacherl and Jordan Faye Zacherl.

Justin is also survived by his mother, Sally Jo Masterson and her husband Gene of Florida; two brothers, Samuel Jordan Zacherl of Seneca and Steven Tanner Zacherl of Florida; his grandmother, Norma Grace Zacherl of Oil City; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Steven Charles Zacherl; his grandfather, Eugene Maurice Zacherl; and an aunt, Sherie French.

A visitation will be held Friday, April 9, from 4 – 7 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. There will be nothing held on Saturday. An additional visitation period will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, April 11, from Noon until 2 p.m. A private graveside memorial service will be held for the immediate family in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346 to assist the family with funeral costs.

To express online condolences or make online donations, please visit www.hilebest.com

