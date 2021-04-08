Clarion Borough Looking at Truck Traffic Issues

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (ETY) – One of the issues brought before the Clarion Borough Council on Tuesday evening was truck traffic on a pedestrian-heavy stretch of Wood Street.

The issue was brought before the council by borough resident Chuck Motter, who asked his friend Patrick Reed to speak for him.

Reed noted that the area of Wood Street between Eighth Avenue and Grand Avenue has six crosswalks in a very short span and sees heavy foot traffic when the university is in session. However, there are also trucks using the street to reach businesses on Grand Avenue.

“I think it’s great that we have some industry back there, but what we want is some safety.”

Reed also noted trucks that try to turn onto Wood Street from Eighth Avenue often struggle to make the turn, having to swing wide into the opposing lane and holding up traffic. He also reported that the companies on Grand Avenue have an average of 250 trucks per day coming and going, and the routes they’re using are not always the safest ones.

“Those companies back there need to work with the town, too,” Reed explained.

Chief William Peck of the Clarion Borough Police Department agreed with Reed.

“He’s right. There is an issue with trucks,” Peck added.

He reported there have been incidents of trucks being routed on streets that prohibit truck traffic and said he’s spoken to PennDOT about the possibility of getting additional signage to direct trucks on the best route.

Peck also reported that he has met twice with companies in that area about the issue and has even tried to help them create a map to send out to drivers showing them the correct routes.

Nevertheless, in the case of Wood Street, he noted that the roadway does not currently prohibit trucks unless the council would choose to change that through an ordinance.

Council President Carol Lapinto asked if prohibiting trucks on Wood Street from Eighth Avenue and Grand Avenue would interfere with deliveries to the university.

Peck reported that it could interfere with university deliveries. He added that if the council created a prohibition on trucks, but allowing for local deliveries, the businesses on Grand Avenue could also be considered “local.”

Following the discussion, council members Ben Aaron and Carol Lapinto stated the public safety committee would continue to look into the issue, working in conjunction with the university and PennDOT.

