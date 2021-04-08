Northwestern PA Region to Host 50+ Events as Part of Remake Learning Days Across America

CLARION, Pa. – After a most challenging year for education, Remake Learning Days Across America (RLDAA) returns this spring in 17+ regions, with 600+ family-friendly learning events designed to engage caregivers, parents and kids around the country.

(Photo courtesy of RemakeLearningDays)

In partnership with Midwestern IU IV, Northwest Tri-County IU#5, Riverview Intermediate Unit #6, Seneca Highlands IU#9, and ARIN IU#28, Northwestern PA will host 50+ events during this learning festival between May 6 – May 16, 2021.

These events are designed for parents and caregivers to learn alongside their kids and offer relevant and engaging educational experiences for youth of all ages (pre-K through high school).

All events are free.

Northwestern PA’s festival of events will capture the themes of hands-on learning with art, maker, and science-themed events and outdoor learning with family and friends.

A small sampling of regional events are listed below:

“Take & Makes” from local schools and community organizations:

Mosaic Art, Riverview IU#6

Mother's Day Paper Circuit Card, Riverview IU#6

Test the Strength of Spider Webs, Riverview IU#6

Virtual Events:

Reading Road Trip, Community Learning Workshop, Clarion University

Art Lessons, Erie Art & Culture

Nebula in a Jar, Chicken Coop Studio 306

4-H Exploration Series, Penn State Extension, PA 4-H

Bot or Not? Exploring Artificial Intelligence with Families, Edinboro University

Family Code Night, CSinPA Team

Space Day, PBS WPSU

Community Scavenger Hunts:

Falcon Foragers (Emlenton)

Oiler Community (Oil City)

Titusville Treasures (Titusville)

Community Family Days:

Spring at the Springs (Emlenton)

“She’s Got Game” Little Leaders and Athletes in Action 5K Fitness Trek (Clarion)

Professional Development for Adult Learners:

Exploring the Science of Covid-19 through Project Based Learning

Had I Only Known, Community and State Drug Trends

Supporting Parents with Read Alouds

STEM in Action with the Pittsburgh Penguins

“This is our first year being part of Remake Learning Days across America and we are ready! Not only do we have our region’s in-person and virtual events on the calendar, but we also invite families to join any of the 400+ virtual events happening across the country, families everywhere can join in events happening anywhere,” said Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, Co-Lead of Remake Learning Days of Northwestern PA.

Find a complete list of events and registration information here: https://remakelearningdays.org/.

Families can search events by six learning themes: arts, maker, outdoor learning, science, technology, and youth voice and filter by in-person, virtual, or hybrid events and age groups, to best fit their needs and interests. There are also professional development sessions for educators.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.