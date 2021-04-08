PennDOT Accepting Unsolicited Public-Private Partnership Proposals Until April 30

 

Thursday, April 8, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

PennDOT constructionHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Office of Public-Private Partnerships (P3) announced on Wednesday that it is accepting unsolicited proposals for transportation projects from the private sector through April 30.

The submission period applies to PennDOT-owned projects and infrastructure. During this period, the private sector can submit proposals offering innovative ways to deliver transportation projects across a variety of modes including roads, bridges, rail, aviation, and ports. Proposals can also include more efficient models to manage existing transportation-related services and programs.

Unsolicited proposals are being accepted through 11:59 p.m. on April 30. Instructions on how to submit a project and information on the unsolicited proposal review process can be found on the state’s P3 website, www.P3.pa.gov.

PennDOT holds an unsolicited proposal period in April and October each year.

The private sector may also submit applications for non-PennDOT-owned assets directly to the P3 board during this time. Transportation entities outside of the governor’s jurisdiction, such as transit authorities, may establish their own timelines or accept proposals year-round.

The state’s P3 law allows PennDOT and other transportation authorities and commissions to partner with private companies to participate in delivering, maintaining, and financing transportation-related projects.

As part of the P3 law, the seven-member Public Private Transportation Partnership Board was appointed to examine and approve potential public-private transportation projects. If the board determines a state operation would be more cost-effectively administered by a private company, the company will be authorized to submit a proposal and enter into a contract to either completely or partially take over that operation for a defined period of time.

The next unsolicited proposal acceptance period will occur in October.

To learn more about P3 in Pennsylvania, including active projects, visit www.P3.pa.gov.


