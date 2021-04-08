Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash in Toby Township

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash where a driver struck a street sign and a guide rail after attempting to avoid a deer in Toby Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:32 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, on Henry Road in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say 71-year-old Ruth E. Devore, of East Brady, was operating a 2018 Ford Edge, traveling south on Henry Road, when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the road to avoid colliding with a deer.

As the vehicle drifted right, the driver did not realize she had left the roadway. The vehicle then struck a street sign, continued straight, rode up onto a guide rail for a bridge, and traveled another 15 feet on the guide rail before coming to a final rest on the rail facing north, according to police.

Devore was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Cornman Towing.

Devore was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.



Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.