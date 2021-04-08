 

Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash in Toby Township

Thursday, April 8, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsTOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash where a driver struck a street sign and a guide rail after attempting to avoid a deer in Toby Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:32 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, on Henry Road in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say 71-year-old Ruth E. Devore, of East Brady, was operating a 2018 Ford Edge, traveling south on Henry Road, when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the road to avoid colliding with a deer.

As the vehicle drifted right, the driver did not realize she had left the roadway. The vehicle then struck a street sign, continued straight, rode up onto a guide rail for a bridge, and traveled another 15 feet on the guide rail before coming to a final rest on the rail facing north, according to police.

Devore was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Cornman Towing.

Devore was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.


