Redbank Girls Track Bests Keystone, Boys Meet Ends in Tie

On a beautiful Wednesday afternoon, the Redbank Valley girls track squad topped Keystone 102-43, while both boys sides fought to a 75-75 tie.

The Redbank girls dominated the field events, taking 16-of-21 places in the seven events, winning six. The track events were more balanced, with both sides sharing the spoils. Keystone won both hurdles events, while Redbank Valley performed well in the long-distance events.

The boys contest was much tighter, with Redbank Valley sweeping all seven field events and Keystone winning all but one track event.

Girls Results

Boys Results

