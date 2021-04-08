Say What?!: Wayward Cow Rescued from Backyard Pool

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia – Rescuers were recently called to a home in Australia after a cow fell into a backyard pool and was unable to escape.

Officials from New South Wales State Emergency Services say it took three several tries to get the 660-pound cow to climb the stairs out of the pool.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.