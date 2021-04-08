Seneca Man Jailed for Alleged Rape of 14-Year-Old Girl

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca man is behind bars for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in Oil City.

Court documents indicate 20-year-old Jonathan Leroy King was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 1:20 a.m. on April 7, on the following charges:

– Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 2

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older, Felony 2 (four counts)

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

The charges stem from a report of sexual assault of a minor.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 23, Oil City Police interviewed a 14-year-old female victim who reported having sexual intercourse with Jonathan King on four occasions in Oil City, Venango County.

The victim reported she and King had been dating since mid-January and broke up in mid-March. The victim said that King was aware of her age from the beginning of their relationship, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim went on to report that between February 25 and mid-March, she had nonconsensual sex with King. The victim stated that King told her that if she didn’t have sex with him, there would be “consequences.” She also reported King took her phone, took a photo of his genitals, and saved it to her phone.

King was then interviewed on April 6.

During the interview, King openly admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim on multiple occasions, according to the complaint.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on April 14 with Judge Kirtland presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.