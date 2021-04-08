State Police Seeking Information on Abraxas Escapees

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say two juveniles escaped from Abraxas Juvenile Detention Facility on Wednesday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, two white individuals, identified as 17-year-old Mark Herzog Jr. and 17-year-old Tyler Hockenberry, escaped from the juvenile detention facility located in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say the two juveniles were last seen wearing basketball shorts and t-shirts.

Their direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone coming into contact with these individuals is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

