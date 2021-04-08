UPMC Northwest Officially Designated the Commonwealth’s Northwest Regional Vaccination Site

SENECA, Pa. – On Wednesday, April 7, as the Northwest Pennsylvania regional vaccination location for the Commonwealth, UPMC Northwest began administering its first doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine across a nine-county area.

With this additional vaccine supply on hand, UPMC Northwest will be able to administer more than 4,000 doses each week.

“We are excited to be an integral part of the efforts to protect the health of our region, especially those most vulnerable and at-risk,” said Brian Durniok, president, UPMC Northwest.

“During times like this, the Commonwealth rightly looks to UPMC to lead the way. We’ve embraced this role from day one and value the trust they place in us.”

Community members from Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Jefferson, Venango, and Warren counties are being offered vaccination at our UPMC Northwest regional site. This is offered in addition to our UPMC vaccination locations in Lawrence and Mercer counties operated by UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon.

This expansion of vaccine supply coincides with opening of vaccine eligibility to all within the Commonwealth Phase 1B on April 5 and 1C on Monday, April 12, with vaccination open to all Pennsylvanians on Monday, April 19.

Community members who qualify should register at Vaccine.UPMC.com, or for those who need assistance, they can call 844-UPMCVAC (844-876-2822) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week. All UPMC COVID-19 vaccine clinics are by appointment only. Our communities can stay up to date on UPMC’s vaccine outreach by searching “Vaccine Tracker” on UPMC.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.