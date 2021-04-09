 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, April 9, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then showers likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 58.


