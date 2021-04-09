 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Charges Filed Against Woman Who Crashed While Driving Under the Influence With Three Young Children in Her Vehicle

Friday, April 9, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

shutterstock_608376650-cuffsCLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Child endangerment and related charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly crashed her vehicle while driving under the influence with three small children as passengers in Clinton Township late last year.

Court documents indicate the Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 26-year-old Brandy Lee Peterman, of West Mifflin.

According to a criminal complaint, on November 27, 2020, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the area of Kennerdell Road between Old Lisbon Road and State Route 3005, in Clinton Township, Venango County, for a one-vehicle crash.

At the scene, police found marks in the soft shoulder of the eastern side of the roadway leading to a utility pole, which was completely broken but still standing. According to the complaint, it was found to be the point of initial impact.

Police then interviewed the driver of the vehicle involved, identified as Brandy Lee Peterman.

The complaint notes police observed that during the interview, Peterman was swaying back and forth and had glassy, bloodshot eyes, as well as a strong scent of alcohol on her person.

According to the complaint, Peterman admitted to consuming alcohol that evening and to not using a seatbelt.

Peterman also had three young children, all under the age of six, in the vehicle when she crashed, the complaint states.

Following the crash investigation, Peterman also agreed to submit to a preliminary breath test with gave a positive result for the presence of alcohol, according to the complaint. She was subsequently placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

The following charges were filed against Peterman through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on April 6:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3 (three counts)
– DUI: High Rate of Alcohol (BAC .10<.16) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor - DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely - 1st Offense, Misdemeanor - Driving Without a License, Summary - Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary - Driving at a Safe Speed, Summary - Careless Driving, Summary - Reckless Driving, Summary (three counts) - Fail to use safety belt - driver and front seat occupant, Summary A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on May 5, with Judge Lowrey presiding.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.