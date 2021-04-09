Charges Filed Against Woman Who Crashed While Driving Under the Influence With Three Young Children in Her Vehicle

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Child endangerment and related charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly crashed her vehicle while driving under the influence with three small children as passengers in Clinton Township late last year.

Court documents indicate the Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 26-year-old Brandy Lee Peterman, of West Mifflin.

According to a criminal complaint, on November 27, 2020, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the area of Kennerdell Road between Old Lisbon Road and State Route 3005, in Clinton Township, Venango County, for a one-vehicle crash.

At the scene, police found marks in the soft shoulder of the eastern side of the roadway leading to a utility pole, which was completely broken but still standing. According to the complaint, it was found to be the point of initial impact.

Police then interviewed the driver of the vehicle involved, identified as Brandy Lee Peterman.

The complaint notes police observed that during the interview, Peterman was swaying back and forth and had glassy, bloodshot eyes, as well as a strong scent of alcohol on her person.

According to the complaint, Peterman admitted to consuming alcohol that evening and to not using a seatbelt.

Peterman also had three young children, all under the age of six, in the vehicle when she crashed, the complaint states.

Following the crash investigation, Peterman also agreed to submit to a preliminary breath test with gave a positive result for the presence of alcohol, according to the complaint. She was subsequently placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

The following charges were filed against Peterman through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on April 6:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3 (three counts)

– DUI: High Rate of Alcohol (BAC .10<.16) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor - DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely - 1st Offense, Misdemeanor - Driving Without a License, Summary - Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary - Driving at a Safe Speed, Summary - Careless Driving, Summary - Reckless Driving, Summary (three counts) - Fail to use safety belt - driver and front seat occupant, Summary A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on May 5, with Judge Lowrey presiding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.