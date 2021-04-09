 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Blueberry-Dijon Chicken

Friday, April 9, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Chicken and blueberries may seem like an odd combination, but prepare to be pleasantly surprised!

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each)
1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 cup blueberry preserves
1/3 cup raspberry vinegar
1/4 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
Minced fresh basil or tarragon, optional

Directions

-Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, cook chicken in butter over medium heat until a thermometer reads 165°, 6-8 minutes on each side. Remove and keep warm.

-In the same skillet, combine the preserves, vinegar, blueberries, and mustard, stirring to loosen browned bits from the pan. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened. Serve with chicken. Sprinkle with basil if desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


