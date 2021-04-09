Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Blueberry-Dijon Chicken

Chicken and blueberries may seem like an odd combination, but prepare to be pleasantly surprised!

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each)

1/4 teaspoon salt



1/4 teaspoon pepper1 tablespoon butter1/2 cup blueberry preserves1/3 cup raspberry vinegar1/4 cup fresh or frozen blueberries3 tablespoons Dijon mustardMinced fresh basil or tarragon, optional

Directions

-Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, cook chicken in butter over medium heat until a thermometer reads 165°, 6-8 minutes on each side. Remove and keep warm.

-In the same skillet, combine the preserves, vinegar, blueberries, and mustard, stirring to loosen browned bits from the pan. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened. Serve with chicken. Sprinkle with basil if desired.

