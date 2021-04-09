Community Invited to Participate in Special Send Off for Clarion-Limestone Cheerleaders Heading to State Cheer Competition Today

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A special send off is planned for Friday afternoon for Clarion-Limestone Cheerleaders as they leave for the state cheer competition in Hershey on Saturday.

The cheerleaders and coaches will be showered with applause from the C-L students and staff as they board the bus at 12:30 p.m. from the high school.

Fire trucks from Corsica, Limestone, Strattanville and Brookville, along with Brookville and PA State Police will then escort the bus as it heads east on Route 322, towards Brookville and into downtown Brookville. The procession will end at the Hazen exit.

Members of the community are invited to come out out and show your support to C-L’s first ever state bound cheer team by coming to the school to see them off or by lining Rt. 322 with signs and cheers, showing them and the community that we are Roaring with Pride!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.