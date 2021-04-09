 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Community Invited to Participate in Special Send Off for Clarion-Limestone Cheerleaders Heading to State Cheer Competition Today

Friday, April 9, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

154850741_4030885333611310_4333754935653376005_nCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A special send off is planned for Friday afternoon for Clarion-Limestone Cheerleaders as they leave for the state cheer competition in Hershey on Saturday.

The cheerleaders and coaches will be showered with applause from the C-L students and staff as they board the bus at 12:30 p.m. from the high school.

Fire trucks from Corsica, Limestone, Strattanville and Brookville, along with Brookville and PA State Police will then escort the bus as it heads east on Route 322, towards Brookville and into downtown Brookville. The procession will end at the Hazen exit.

Members of the community are invited to come out out and show your support to C-L’s first ever state bound cheer team by coming to the school to see them off or by lining Rt. 322 with signs and cheers, showing them and the community that we are Roaring with Pride!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.