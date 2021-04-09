Cook Forest State Park Announces Upcoming Programs

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – With spring finally in the air, Cook Forest State Park has announced its schedule of upcoming programs for April and May.

Saturday, April 17, 10:00 a.m. -“Friends of Cook Forest Series: Forest Road Litter Pick-Up*”

Please join Friends of Cook Forest as we pick up litter on Forest Road from its intersection with RT36 to the Sawmill Theater. After some initial instruction, we will walk or drive to the starting points. Supplies will be provided by the Park and Friends Group. (2 hrs)

Thursday, May 13, 8:00 p.m. – “Serenade of the Toads*”

It’s that time of year when we get a chance to hear the chorus of the toads ringing up and down the Clarion River Valley. Spring has definitely sprung, and if we have a good rainy night, “The Great Toad Irruption” is a sight to behold. Bring your boots and frog nets! (1.5hrs)

Saturday, May 15, 10:00 a.m. – “Friends of Cook Forest Series: Garlic Mustard Pull*”

Garlic mustard is an invasive species that is threatening native plants of Cook Forest. It is a high shade-tolerant biennial herb that spreads quickly. Hand pulling and removing garlic mustard is an extremely effective remedy. Join our Friends of Cook Forest volunteers as we focus on some key areas that really need our help. After a short presentation on how to identify garlic mustard, volunteers will spend the morning pulling this invasive weed. (3 hrs)

*Until further notice – Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all park programs are limited to 25 participants (unless otherwise stated), a mask must be on person, social distancing in effect. All participants must register at the Park Office at 814-744-8407 or [email protected] Program starting location given upon successful registration.

