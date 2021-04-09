DCC Softball Outlasts Cranberry: April 8 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

April 8 scores and recaps.

Baseball Recaps

Moniteau 10, A-C Valley 0 (6 Innings)

Branson Carson’s solid two-way afternoon led Moniteau to a 10-0 mercy-rule win over A-C Valley. Carson pitched four innings of two-hit ball, not allowing a run while striking out 11. Carson also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple and two RBI.

The Warriors led from the second inning on, scoring a pair of runs in the second and fourth innings. The third inning was Moniteau’s best, as the Warriors brought five across home plate, using singles and walks to do the damage. Moniteau added one more run in the bottom of the sixth to increase their lead to 10, ending the game.

Brady Thompson also had a nice game for Moniteau, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Lane Bauer had both of A-C Valley’s hits, going 2-for-3. Gary Amsler received the loss for the Falcons, pitching two innings and giving up three earned runs, four total.

Karns City 16, Keystone 2 (5 Innings)

A nine-run third inning gave Karns City more than enough juice to top Keystone, 16-2. The Gremlins led 4-0 prior to the third and exploded for a five-hit, three-walk, two-error third inning to up their advantage to 13-0. The frame was highlighted by a Hunter Troutman three-RBI triple. After Keystone got on the board with two runs in the top of the fourth, the Gremlins scored three more runs in the bottom half of the inning to maintain their large lead.

Mallick Metcalfe and Braden Grossman each had multi-hit efforts for Karns City. Troutman led the Gremlins with three RBI. Metcalfe also secured the win on the mound for Karns City, pitching four innings, giving up two runs, and striking out six.

Brookville 10, Punxsutawney 9

A Punxsutawney error following a seventh-inning single by Carson Weaver gave Brookville a 10-9 walk-off win over Punxsutawney. The Chucks led 9-6 prior to the final inning, but the Raiders put the pressure on, using five singles and an intentional walk to seize the win.

Leading 4-3 after five innings, Punxsutawney looked to break the game open, scoring three runs in the top of the sixth via a series of singles. Brookville replied with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame, with a key Punxsutawney error allowing the Raiders to score their second and third runs of the inning. The Chucks scored two more runs in the top of the seventh, with a Carter Savage double and Zach Dinger single highlighting the inning.

The Raiders rallied to win in the bottom of the seventh, with singles by Hunter Geer and Hunter Roney scoring Jace Miner and Chase Palmer, cutting the Chucks’ lead to one. After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Jamison Rhodes struck out for the first out of the inning. A single by Weaver scored the tying and winning runs for Brookville, with the second run scoring after the ball found its way past Zeke Bennett in center field.

Roney went 3-for-4 for Brookville, scoring two runs and driving in two. Palmer and Miner also had multi-hit games for the Raiders. Miner was solid on the bump for Brookville, allowing only two runs in three innings of work, striking out six. Rhodes snatched the win for Brookville, pitching the final two frames.

The Chucks only had eight hits in the contest, but six walks kept Punxsutawney in the game. Peyton Hetrick reached base three times, going 1-for-2 with two walks. Hetrick also took the loss for Punxsutawney on the mound.

Curwensville 5, ECC 0

In the hopes of finally getting on the winning side of the record for 2021, the Curwensville Golden Tide got another chance to be back in front of the home fans, although limited, on Thursday afternoon. An AML showdown with Elk County Catholic was on the docket, and both squads were ready to battle.

And battle they did. Neither team could figure out how to get on the scoreboard through four innings. It was the fifth inning that the Tide made everything happen, as they would score all of their runs in one inning, dropping the Crusaders, 5-0, for their first win of the season.

Philipsburg-Osceola 11, Clearfield 1

A warm day on Thursday welcomed the Clearfield Bison back to the diamond, but it was in the shadow of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School as they were set to face the Mounties for their fourth-consecutive road contest. This day, unfortunately, was a quick one for both squads.

Despite scoring the first run, the Bison faltered, handing out eight errors, as they suffered their third loss on the season, an 11-1 rout that ended after five innings.

Redbank Valley 10, Union 0

Redbank Valley put together a solid team display to top visiting Union, 10-0 in five innings.

The Bulldogs started the game hot, scoring six runs in the opening frame to take control of the contest. Redbank Valley finished the game with 12 hits and no errors while only allowing four baserunners in a clean performance. Hudson Martz, Jimmy Gundlach, and Ty Hetrick each had multi-hit games for the Bulldogs, and Cam Wagner hit a three-run home run to lead the Bulldogs with three RBI.

Softball Recaps

DuBois Central Catholic 6, Cranberry 5

A four-run bottom of the fourth gave DCC a 6-5 lead that would last through the final three innings in their win over Cranberry. The Berries scored two in the first and three in the second while giving up a pair of runs to take a 5-2 lead after two innings. Maria Anderson hit a two-run home run in the first for Cranberry, and the Berries turned four singles and a walk into three runs in the second. Morgan Tyler and Shayanne Lundy drove in DCC’s two runs.

In the fourth, DCC’s Tyler started off the inning with a triple. A single, error, walk, and a second single would allow DCC to push four runs across in the inning, taking a lead that they would never relinquish. Tyler was also the winning pitcher, tossing 5.1 innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts. Cranberry’s Olivia Plummer would be saddled with the loss, pitching a nine-hit complete-game performance.

Karns City 13, Keystone 3 (5 Innings)

Karns City scored six runs in the first and fourth innings to power past Keystone, 13-3. The Gremlins jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead after one, using doubles by Garrah Milochik, Megan Whitmire, and Rossi McMillen to generate their offense. Keystone scored in the top of the second to cut the score to 6-1, but the Gremlins scored a run of their own in the third to restore the six-run lead.

Karns City scored six more runs in the fourth to put the game away, with Milochik, Ashley Fox, and McMillen smashing doubles in the frame. Keystone would come back with two in the fifth, but Karns City closed out the inning to preserve the 10-run mercy rule win. McMillen led Karns City, going 3-for-3 with three doubles and four RBI. Milochik went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, while Patton went 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI. Whitmire would get the win for the Gremlins, tossing 4 1/3 innings of three-run ball.

Natalie Bowser had a standout game for Keystone, going 3-for-3 at the dish with a run scored. Rachel Jack also had a multi-hit afternoon, going 2-for-3 with a run. Leah Exley would get the loss for Keystone, pitching 3 1/3 innings, conceding 10 runs.

Redbank Valley 11, Union 0 (5 Innings)

ECC 12, Curwensville 8

The Curwensville Lady Tide fell in a high-scoring affair to the Lady Crusaders of Elk County Catholic Thursday afternoon by a 12-8 final count.

Though Curwensville took a 1-0 lead early in the game thanks to sharp baserunning and hitting from Abby Pentz, the offense from Elk County Catholic proved to be just a little bit too much for Curwensville as ECC collected 14 hits to Curwensville’s nine for the game.

Clearfield Softball 7, Tyrone 1

The Clearfield Lady Bison softball team traveled to Tyrone Thursday afternoon for a Mountain League matchup with the Golden Eagles. Clearfield was able to come away victorious for their second straight victory by a final of 7-1.

The Lady Bison again got a strong pitching performance from junior Emma Hipps who struck out a season high 19 batters on way to her third win of the season. The team also got clutch hitting from Lauren Ressler who is swinging a hot bat. The junior has collected nine hits out of her last 10 at-bats.

