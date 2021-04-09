 

First Responders Dispatched to Structure Fire in Green Township

Friday, April 9, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Tionesta-Green-Township-fireGREEN TWP, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a structure fire in Green Township on Thursday afternoon.

(Photo courtesy of Washington Township Vol Fire Dept.)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a residential structure fire was reported in the area of Wells Road, in Green Township, Forest County, around 1:51 p.m.

Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department and Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to the scene.

Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

Sources at the scene say the structure was already a complete loss by the time first responders reached the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

The scene was cleared around 7:07 p.m.


