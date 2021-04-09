First Responders Dispatched to Structure Fire in Green Township

GREEN TWP, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a structure fire in Green Township on Thursday afternoon.

(Photo courtesy of Washington Township Vol Fire Dept.)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a residential structure fire was reported in the area of Wells Road, in Green Township, Forest County, around 1:51 p.m.

Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department and Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to the scene.

Sources at the scene say the structure was already a complete loss by the time first responders reached the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

The scene was cleared around 7:07 p.m.

