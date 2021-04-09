On Monday, April 5, 2021, James Richard Platt, passed away at the age of 52.

James was born on Sept. 20, 1968, in Erie, PA, to Patricia A. Wood Platt and James R. Fee.

He grew up in Seneca, PA, and attended Cranberry Jr./Sr. High School.

Jim was an avid fan of music. He is most known for his love of the San Francisco 49’ers and how if they lost it was never their fault.

He also enjoyed dirt track racing and NASCAR.

Jim was an excellent pool player and cook.

He was the main cook at many restaurants, including, Singers Express, the Yellow Dog Lantern and the Log Cabin Restaurant.

He was known and loved throughout the area by many people and will never be forgotten.

James was preceded in death by his mother Patricia A. Platt.

He is survived by his father, James R. Fee & his wife, Pennie of Oil City; his sister, Jen Fee DeWoody & her husband Joe of Dempseytown; his brothers, Dustin Platt & his wife Shanon of El Paso, TX, Rod Fee & his wife Annette of Oil City, Adam Fee & his wife Deanna of Oil City, and several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses or can be made to the Diabetes Foundation or to a charity of ones choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

