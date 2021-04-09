 

Jerome E. Bickel

Friday, April 9, 2021 @ 08:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

606e4051be881Jerome E. Bickel, 91 of Ranch Street in Seneca passed to his next life on April 7, 2021.

He was one of 7 children born to David Benton Bickel and Ecie Margaret

Stover Bickel on March 9. 1930.

He grew up on Carnes School Road and went to Cranberry High School where he graduated in 1947.

Jerome worked for Penelec for over 40 years and retired from there in 1990.

He is survived by his wife Janice (Perry) Bickel whom he married on November 22, 1996.

Jerome is survived by his children, Allen Bickel and wife Diane, Jerry Bickel and wife Andrea, Larry Bickel and wife Dina, and Beth Gabrielson and husband Terry. Also surviving are Janice’s son, Ronald J. Fry (Michelle) and their sons, Ethan and Morgan.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his youngest son, Brian in 1995.

He will be missed and remembered for his caring, loving, and giving of himself by his friends and family.

As per his wishes he has donated his body to science and his ashes will be spread at his favorite fishing hole at the branch.

There will be no viewing or visitation at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date by the family. Reinsel funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


