Karen Lynn (Stephan) McLaine, 83, went to be with the Lord on April 1, 2021.

Her love for God and the assurance of being in His presence for eternity sustained her through a struggle with illness that ultimately ended her days on earth. Her final days were spent at home surrounded by her family and close friends.

Karen was born to Delbert Raymond and Marietta Norine (Dews) Stephan on June 2, 1937, in Winfield, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Noville (Stephan) Cooke; and infant son, Michael-John.

Karen attended H. Sophie Newcomb Memorial College in New Orleans, LA, after graduating from high school in Salina Kansas. She then was employed by Kansas Power and Light and North American Rockwell at Schilling Air Force Base in Salina. She transferred to North American Rockwell in Canoga Park, CA, upon relocating to California in 1962. She met her husband John while working at Litton Industries in Woodland Hills, CA. Karen married John Edward McLaine on June 30, 1963. They moved to Thousand Oaks, CA, where she raised two children, Jennifer and Jon-Michael.

After John retired, they moved to Bend, OR, where she resided until her death.

Karen was a woman of faith who loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, her family, church, and friends. Karen and John had fellowship and worshiped with the family of believers at Grace Bible Church in Bend.

She enjoyed camping/traveling in their motorhome, visiting National Parks, attending bible study groups, gardening and horticulture and attending community theater performances at venues like Conejo Players Theater in Thousand Oaks, CA, and Cascades Theatrical Co. in Bend, OR. Karen was a fan of classic Cary Grant movies, her favorite actress was Katherine Hepburn. But most of all, she loved her golden retriever dogs, Randy, Treasure, and Sally.

Karen is survived by her husband, John; her children, Jennifer and Jon-Michael; her grandchildren, Stephanie, Steven, Christopher, Dallis, Bobby and Autumn; and great-grandchildren, Carter and Alexander. John and Karen would celebrate 58 years of marriage this June.

Karen leaves behind loving memories to be cherished by her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones who celebrate the fact that she is with her Creator and Lord Jesus.

There will be a graveside service for Karen at the Miola Cemetery near Clarion, PA, in early May. The date and time will be posted at the Goble Funeral Home (goblefh.net) in Clarion PA.

