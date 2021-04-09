League of Women Voters of Clarion County to Hold Program on Ballot Initiatives on April 21

 

Friday, April 9, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

mail_in_ballot-1541540274-3301CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The League of Women Voters of Clarion County will be holding an informative program on this year’s ballot initiative questions on April 21.

The program, which will be held via Zoom, is open to the public and will begin at 5:30 p.m.

In the May 18, 2021 Municipal Primary Election, voters in all Pennsylvania districts, including registered Independents, will vote on three ballot questions on proposed amendments to the Constitution of Pennsylvania.

One question deals with equal rights based on race or ethnicity, and two questions deal with the relative powers of the Governor and General Assembly to declare, extend, or terminate disaster declarations.

– By what processes do proposed amendments to the Constitution of Pennsylvania come to be put to voters?
– What happens after the vote?
– What are the implications of the currently proposed amendments?

Those are the questions the League of Women Voters of Clarion County will be investigating at their public Zoom meeting, with the assistance of Dr. Kevan Yenerall and Dr. Barry Sweet, Professors of Political Science at Clarion University.

Please send an email to [email protected] to request a link to the meeting.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting democracy in America and raising awareness of the need for greater citizen participation in the democratic process.

For more information about the League of Women Voters, contact the League of Women Voters of Clarion by email at [email protected], visit the website at https://clarionlwvpa.org or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LWVClarionCounty.


