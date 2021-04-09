Say What?!: Streaming Service Offering Three People $2,400 to Watch 24 Hours of True Crime

U.S. – MagellanTV is offering $2,400.00 each to three lucky individuals willing to watch 24 hours of true crime documentaries and post about the experience on social media.

Three candidates will be chosen to be paid $100.00 an hour for their true crime binges.

The company is accepting applications through May 5.

Read the full story here.

