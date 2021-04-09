SPONSORED: Specials for the Weekend at Wanango Country Club
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Check out our Chef’s Fish Friday Features and more!
DINE-IN, TAKE-OUT, and CURBSIDE PICK-UP available. Open to the public!
To order for take-out or curbside pickup please call 814-676-8133 and use option #2.
Call or e-mail for reservations at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
FRIDAY NIGHT’S FEATURES
Appetizers-
Chili- $5
Entrees-
Entrees served starting at 4 p.m. and include a side salad and a choice of dressing.
Beer Battered Fish Fry Friday- $16
Haddock filet dipped in our blend of suds and spices and fried golden brown. Served with our house-cut fries, house slaw, and tartar sauce.
Weekend Catch- $26
Red Snapper served either blackened or broiled with chili ailoi and Parmesan crust. Served with redskin hash and vegetable du jour.
Desserts-
Hot Fudge Sugar Coated Waffle Sundae- $7
NY Style Cheesecake- $6
Topped with raspberry sauce.
Features from the Bar-
Amstell Light- $5
April’s Fool- $8
Grey Goose Vodka, Lime, Vermouth
SATURDAY NIGHT’S FEATURES
Appetizers-
Chili- $5
Entrees-
Entrees served starting at 4 p.m. and include a side salad and a choice of dressing.
Half Roasted Honey BBQ Chicken- $19
Served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, and a biscuit.
Slow Roasted Prime Rib au Jus- $32
Served with a horseradish sauce, baked potato, and sauteed fresh vegetables.
Weekend Catch- $26
Red Snapper served either blackened or broiled with chili ailoi and Parmesan crust. Served with redskin hash and vegetable du jour.
Desserts-
Hot Fudge Sugar Coated Waffle Sundae- $7
NY Style Cheesecake- $6
Topped with raspberry sauce.
Features from the Bar-
Amstell Light- $5
April’s Fool- $8
Grey Goose Vodka, Lime, Vermouth
There will be live music by Randy Moorehead Saturday night at Wanango Country Club from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.! Open to the public!
Reservations are recommended by calling 814-676-8133 or emailing [email protected]
Their new Dine-In, Take-Out, or Curbside Pick-Up menu is also available.
DINE-IN/TAKE-OUT/CURBSIDE PICK-UP MENU
Appetizers-
Wanango Tango Shrimp- $11.00
Bavarian Pretzels- $8.00
Served with our beer cheese or house mighty mustard sauce
Reno Fries- $11.00
Pulled pork, queso, tomatoes, bacon, & jalapenos over house cut fries
Wings
Bone-In- 10 for $11.00
Boneless- 12 for $10.00
Wet Sauces: albatross, BBQ, Buffalo, butter & garlic, cajun BBQ, garlic butter Parm., jerk, honey mustard, holy moly, hot, mighty mustard, Nasty Nate’s
Dry Rubs: Cajun, cranch, lemon pepper
Ranch veggies & ranch or bleu cheese-$1.00
Salads
Classic Greens Salad- $8.00
Add grilled or blackened chicken- $2.00
Add Wanango Tango Shrimp- $3.00
Caesar Salad- $8.00
Add grilled or blackened chicken- $2.00
Add Wanango Tango Shrimp- $3.00
Sandwiches-
** All sandwiches come with chips or fresh-cut fries**
Bavarian Ham & Swiss Pretzel- $11.00
Served with mighty mustard sauce
Classic Reuben on Marble Rye- $12.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich on Brioche- $11.00
Served with lettuce, tomato & cilantro lime aioli
Options: plain or spicy
Add cheese- $.75
Fried Fish Sandwich on Brioche- $11.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, & tartar
Add Cheese- $.75
Beef on Weck- $13.00
Slow roasted beef topped with Swiss cheese on Weck
Option: side of horseradish
Kiddies-
Cheese or pepperoni pizza- $7.00
Chicken nuggets & fries- $7.00
Desserts-
House Cobbler- $6.00
Brownie- $5.00
Dinners-
** All Dinners come with side classic greens salad**
Southern Fried Chicken & Biscuits- $17.00
Southern fried chicken served with mashed potatoes & buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage country gravy
12 oz. Strip Steak- $28.00
Served topped with our signature steak sauce, a side of mashed potatoes, & vegetable du jour
Chicken Marsala- $20.00
Chicken sautéed with mushrooms & green onions in a Marsala wine sauce served with mashed potatoes & vegetable du jour
Salmon “FORE” Ways- $19.00
Just Pick One!
All served with wild rice & vegetable du jour
1. Pecan crusted with a raspberry glaze
2. Blackened
3. Sweet chili glazed
4. Garlic butter & lemon pepper
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
