Wildfire Tears Through Allegheny National Forest

TIDIOUTE, Pa. (EYT) — Officials say a wildfire that began just northeast of Tidioute on Thursday afternoon quickly spread to the Allegheny National Forest and was estimated to be between 50 and 100 acres in size.

According to a press release from the US Forest Service, Tidioute Volunteer Fire Department was first on scene and was soon joined by fire crews from other volunteer fire departments, the DCNR Bureau of Forestry, and US Forest Service personnel.

Using a unified command structure, multiple agencies and organizations worked together on suppression efforts and successfully protected multiple structures that were threatened by the fire.

Air resources brought in to fight the fire included a single-engine air tanker, a reconnaissance plane, and a helicopter with a water bucket used to dump water on the flames.

Forest Service firefighters continued to monitor the fire throughout the night. Additional fire crews and a Type 3 Incident Management team arrived on Friday and join in the fight.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

