Wolf Administration Announces Grant Opportunities to Provide Recovery Support Services for Communities

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced on Thursday the availability of $2.7 million in funding for Recovery Community Organizations (RCOs) to expand or enhance recovery support services to individuals in recovery from substance use disorder.

“Community is one of the four dimensions that support and sustain life in recovery,” said DDAP Secretary Jen Smith. “By providing communities with appropriate support services, we can help individuals and their loved ones be better suited for their recovery journey and ultimately live happy, healthy lives.”

The grants are part of $55 million in federal funding awarded to Pennsylvania through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant Program COVID-19 Supplemental Awards. The funding spending plan submitted by DDAP is currently pending approval by SAMHSA. More information will be shared about this funding and supporting projects as it becomes available.

Eligible applicants can find the grant application and project summary on the DDAP website here. Three to five grants will be awarded up to $700,000 to RCOs for a wide variety of eligible items, including:

delivery of recovery coaching through Certified Recovery Specialists,

telephonic supports,

the provision of education and employment supports,

engagement in GED services,

additional life-skills support groups and delivery of substance-free social activities.

All applications must be submitted via email to [email protected] by 12:00 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021. Applications will be competitively reviewed and scored based upon the applicant’s adherence to the funding announcement guidelines, and a timely submission to DDAP. Additionally, awarding of the funds is contingent upon plan approval by SAMHSA.

Questions regarding the grants and the application process should be forwarded to [email protected]

Throughout the Wolf Administration’s second term, DDAP is placing a heavy focus on reducing stigma associated with substance use disorder, intensifying primary prevention efforts, strengthening treatment systems, and empowering sustained recovery. The aim of these efforts, laid out in DDAP’s 2019-2022 State Plan, will be to positively influence the knowledge and behavior around the topic of addiction.

For more information about the work the Wolf Administration is doing to combat the opioid crisis, visit pa.gov/opoioids.

